Heatmap

Sena disqualification row: SC says Maha speaker cannot defeat its orders

A visibly irked CJI said decision on disqualification pleas has to be taken before next assembly elections or the whole process will become infructuous

Sena disqualification row: SC says Maharashtra speaker cannot defeat orders of apex court

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 1:55 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Friday came down hard on the Maharashtra assembly speaker for the delay in deciding the plea for disqualification of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and several MLAs, saying the speaker cannot defeat the orders of the top court.
Somebody has to advise the Speaker that he cannot defeat the orders of the Supreme Court, a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said and asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to apprise the court about the timeline for deciding the issue.
A visibly irked CJI said decision on disqualification pleas has to be taken before next assembly elections or the whole process will become infructuous.
The bench said if it is not satisfied with the timeline of the Speaker then it would direct that the decision be taken within two months.
The writ of this court has to run when there is a decision contrary to the Constitution of India, the bench said, indicating that it may hear the plea on Monday or Tuesday.
On September 18, the top court had directed the Maharashtra assembly speaker to spell out the timeline for adjudication of the disqualification petitions against Shinde and other MLAs.

Maharashtra Supreme Court Shiv Sena Maharashtra Assembly

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 1:55 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon