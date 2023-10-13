Protests over party tickets in Rajasthan, BJP begins damage control

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Rajasthan in-charge Arun Singh, and other senior leaders are working to placate party members upset over the denial of party tickets for the state assembly polls . BJP MP Devji M Patel's convoy was attacked by stone-pelting protesters after announcing his nomination from Sanchore. At least seven ticket seekers or their supporters expressed dissatisfaction after not being included in the first list of 41 candidates.

Arun Singh met with Vidhyadhar Nagar MLA Narpat Singh Rajvi, who was denied a ticket and made phone calls to some dissidents to pacify them. The BJP formed an 11-member committee headed by Union Minister Kailash Chaudhary to address the matter after protests erupted in several constituencies. Protests also occurred in Jaipur, with supporters of former minister Rajpal Singh Shekhawat demanding a ticket for him from Jhotwara seat, currently contested by Jaipur Rural MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari expressed happiness about contesting from her home constituency and sought blessings from sitting MLA Narpat Singh Rajvi, who was denied a ticket.

Anita Singh in Nagar, Vikas Chaoudhary in Kishangarh, Maman Singh Yadav in Tijara, Rajendra Gurjar in Deoli-Uniara, and BJP leader Mukesh Goyal in Kotputli, all expressed displeasure over being denied tickets. Goyal, who contested in the 2018 Rajasthan assembly elections but lost to Congress' Rajendra Singh Yadav, was visibly upset and was seen shedding tears after his ticket was revoked.

The BJP had released its first list of 41 candidates for the Rajasthan assembly elections, with names finalised at a meeting of its Central Election Committee chaired by BJP President JP Nadda on October 1. The party has fielded its MPs and Union Ministers such as Rajyavardhan Rathore from Jhotwara, Diya Kumari from Vidhyadhar Nagar, Baba Balaknath from Tijara, and Kirodi Lal Meena from Sawai Madhopur.

The Rajasthan state Assembly elections are slated for November 25, changed on Wednesday by the Election Commission from November 23. The Rajasthan Assembly has 200 constituencies up for elections. The Congress and the BJP have traditionally dominated the state since its formation. Congress won the last elections in 2018, securing 101 seats. The Congress party is yet to release its candidate list for the state polls.

(With agency inputs)

