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Home / Politics / Shiv Sena (UBT) calls merger of 6 MPs with rival faction 'illegal'

Shiv Sena (UBT) calls merger of 6 MPs with rival faction 'illegal'

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve said the Constitution permits the merger of political parties, not groups of legislators, and said the Speaker's decision would be challenged in court

Shiv Sena (UBT)

Shiv Sena (UBT) to challenge MPs' merger order in court | Image: X@ShivSenaUBT_

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2026 | 10:50 PM IST

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Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Saturday said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's decision to approve the merger of six MPs of the party with the rival Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde was illegal, and it will be challenged in the court.

As per the tenth schedule of the Constitution, a party can merge with another party but not a group of legislators on their own, he said, adding that the dissident Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs could have formed a separate group.

"The approval is illegal. We will challenge the decision," Danve said.

Sanjay Nirupam, former MP and a member of the Shinde-led Sena, said the merger did not violate the anti-defection law.

 

"All six MPs parted ways (with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena) within the complete constitutional and legal framework of the anti-defection law. Accordingly, the Lok Sabha Speaker has allowed the merger. We welcome the decision," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Om Birla Shiv Sena

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First Published: Jul 18 2026 | 10:50 PM IST

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