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Home / India News / High diesel dependence would have paralysed railways amid energy crisis: PM

High diesel dependence would have paralysed railways amid energy crisis: PM

Launching projects worth Rs 14,700 crore in Haryana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said railway electrification helped India withstand disruptions to global energy supply routes

Narendra Modi, PM Modi, Modi

The Prime Minister said if such a global fuel crisis had occurred before 2014, the Indian Railways' previous heavy reliance on diesel would have inevitably and completely paralysed the national railway network | Image: Bloomberg

Sudheer Pal Singh
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 6:19 PM IST

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Referring to the ongoing geopolitical turmoil in West Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the "indispensable" maritime routes for the supply of petroleum, diesel, LPG and fertilisers have been continuously affected by severe disruptions for months.
 
"Through this vital maritime route, India imports a massive quantity of essential fuels and agricultural inputs," Modi said, highlighting the strategic logistical advantages derived from what he called the "massive transformations" within Indian Railways over the past 12 years.
 
The Prime Minister said if such a global fuel crisis had occurred before 2014, the Indian Railways' previous heavy reliance on diesel would have inevitably and completely paralysed the national railway network, as only 30 per cent of the network had been electrified between 1925 and 2014.
 
 
He credited the government's push with helping electrify nearly 99 per cent of the railway network and 100 per cent of Haryana's railway tracks. "Because of complete electrification, our trains continued to run completely uninterrupted despite the severe global oil crisis," Modi said.
 
He was addressing a gathering in Jind, Haryana, at the launch of various development projects worth around Rs 14,700 crore, including the country's first hydrogen-powered train.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents a cutout in the shape of a key to a beneficiary during the foundation stone laying ceremony of various projects

PM Modi unveils development projects worth ₹14,700 crore in Haryana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off India's first hydrogen-powered train, between Jind and Sonipat, at Jind Railway Station, Haryana

Hydrogen train successful example of Make in India campaign: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off India's first hydrogen-powered train, between Jind and Sonipat, at Jind Railway Station, Haryana

PM Modi flags off India's first hydrogen-powered train from Haryana's Jind

train

PM to launch India's first hydrogen-powered train from Haryana on Friday

 
He said hydrogen train technology came into practical use globally only seven to eight years ago and only a "highly exclusive" handful of nations currently possess the capability to operate such trains, with even those remaining in the preliminary stages.
 
Contrasting it with international counterparts that typically feature only three to four coaches, Modi said India has successfully demonstrated its prowess by running a hydrogen-powered train with 10 coaches on its very first attempt.
 
The Prime Minister launched the local section of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, the Jind-Gohana National Highway, and the Ambala-Kala Amb four-lane project as part of a larger infrastructure push.
 
The West Asia crisis, a volatile regional conflict driven by US and Israeli military strikes on Iran and its proxy networks, triggering retaliatory attacks targeting critical energy infrastructure, shipping routes and military bases, has affected global energy and financial markets since late February 2026.
 

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Topics : Narendra Modi Indian Railways Railways

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 6:19 PM IST

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