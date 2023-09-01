Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.82%)
65365.20 + 533.79
Nifty (0.98%)
19442.75 + 188.95
Nifty Smallcap (1.65%)
5711.95 + 92.55
Nifty Midcap (0.80%)
39430.85 + 312.20
Nifty Bank (1.03%)
44443.10 + 453.95
Heatmap

Opposition bloc INDIA resolves to jointly contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Opposition alliance INDIA passed a resolution on Friday in Mumbai, where the parties resolved to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024 together as far as possible

INDIA alliance

INDIA alliance

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 3:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Opposition alliance INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) passed a resolution in its meeting on Friday in Mumbai, where the Opposition parties resolved to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024 together as far as possible and immediately initiate seat-sharing arrangements in different states.

The Opposition alliance stated: "We, the INDIA parties, hereby resolve to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections together as far as possible. Seat-sharing arrangements in different states will be initiated immediately and concluded at the earliest in a collaborative spirit of give-and-take."

The bloc added: "We, the INDIA parties, hereby resolve to organise public rallies at the earliest in different parts of the country on issues of public concern and importance. We, the INDIA parties, hereby resolve to coordinate our respective communications and media strategies and campaigns with the theme, "Judega Bharat, Jiteega India" in different languages."

According to reports, the Opposition bloc has formed a 13-member coordination committee. The leaders of 28 Opposition parties meeting in Mumbai have slammed the government's move to set up a panel to study the feasibility of "one nation, one election."

The Centre on Thursday constituted a committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind for "one nation, one election".

Centre trying to divert attention, says Sanjay Raut

Also Read

Latest news LIVE: PM Modi meets chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa, his family

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidency

WTO ruling against India in tech tariffs dispute with European Union

Elections 2024: INDIA bloc to hold two-day conclave in Mumbai from Aug 31

Opposition bloc 'INDIA' to begin its two day meeting in Mumbai today

'One nation, one election needs five amendments but will yield savings'

One nation, one election: All you need to know about simultaneous elections

Markets see 70% chance of Modi-led BJP forming the next govt: Jefferies

Elections 2024: INDIA bloc to hold two-day conclave in Mumbai from Aug 31

UP CM Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha polls


Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said, "We demand fair election, not 'one nation one election'. This move of "one nation, one election" is being brought to divert the attention from our demand for a fair election."

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D Raja said that the government took this decision without discussing it with other political parties.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi always talked about India being the mother of democracy, so how can he make such a decision without consulting with all the parties?" Raja said.
Topics : Narendra Modi Opposition parties Opposition Congress BS Web Reports Sanjay Raut D Raja CPI Shiv Sena Bharatiya Janata Party BJP Lok Sabha

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesChampions League 2023-24 Full ScheduleICC World Cup TicketsLPG Gas Cylinders PriceJungkookMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

RailTel's total income up 27% to Rs 2,002 crore in FY23: RailTel CMDVedanta lobbied to weaken environmental regulations during pandemic: OCCRP

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

India's manufacturing PMI jumps to 58.6 in August, hits 3-month highNomura raises India's economic growth forecast for FY24 to 5.9%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon