SP decides to walk out of MVA after Babri demolition post by Uddhav's aide

We are quitting the MVA. I am speaking to (Samajwadi Party president) Akhilesh Singh Yadav, Maharashtra SP unit chief Abu Azmi said

Samajwadi Party announced on Saturday that it would walk out of the opposition MVA.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2024 | 2:14 PM IST

The Samajwadi Party announced on Saturday that it would walk out of the opposition MVA after Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's close aide hailed the demolition of Babri mosque and a related newspaper advertisement.

The Samajwadi Party has two MLAs in Maharashtra.

"An advertisement was given by Shiv Sena (UBT) in a newspaper congratulating those who demolished Babri masjid. His (Uddhav Thackeray) aide has also posted on X hailing the demolition of the mosque," Maharashtra SP unit chief Abu Azmi said.

"We are quitting the MVA. I am speaking to (Samajwadi Party president) Akhilesh Singh Yadav," Azmi told PTI.

 

The SP's move comes in response to Sena (UBT) MLC Milind Narvekar's post on Babri masjid demolition.

Narvekar has posted a photo of the demolition of the mosque accompanied by Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray's quote" "I am proud of those who did this".

The Shiv Sena (UBT) secretary also posted images of Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray and himself in the post.

"If anyone in the MVA speaks such language, what is the difference between the BJP and them? Why should we stay with them?" Azmi asked.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 07 2024 | 2:14 PM IST

