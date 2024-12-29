Business Standard

Sunday, December 29, 2024 | 03:45 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Prashant Kishore joins BPSC protest, slams Bihar govt's 'lathi-tantra'

Prashant Kishore joins BPSC protest, slams Bihar govt's 'lathi-tantra'

Earlier, on Saturday, Delhi Police detained members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) protesting outside Bihar Bhawan against the lathi charge on BPSC aspirants in Patna

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

Accusing the Bihar government of turning democracy into "lathi-tantra," Prashant emphasized the right to protest of the students. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jan Suraj chief Prashant Kishore joined the students protesting against the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination, and slammed the treatment of students by the Bihar government.

Accusing the Bihar government of turning democracy into "lathi-tantra," he emphasized the right to protest of the students in public spaces.

Meanwhile, BPSC aspirants continue their protest in Patna's Gandhi Maidan. Gaurav Kumar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), also reached Gandhi Maidan, where BPSC aspirants are protesting and demanding a re-examination to be held for the 70th BPSC prelims.

Speaking to the media persons, Kishore said, "We are not going for a protest. Students are sitting there, we are going to meet them. Gandhi Maidan is a public place, people go there every day. If the students do not have any place, they will go to a public place. I don't know why the government has made it a question of its prestige, somewhere they are harming themselves."

 

Kishore further added, "Bihar is the mother of democracy and if the students here do not have the right to speak their minds, then this is becoming a 'lathi-tantra'... that's why we are with the students."

Earlier, on Saturday, Delhi Police detained members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) protesting outside Bihar Bhawan against the lathi charge on BPSC aspirants in Patna.

The protesting students in Patna are demanding the cancellation of the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on December 13.

More From This Section

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Def mIn Rajnath Singh pays tributes at Ambedkar Memorial in MP's Mhow

Abhishek Banerjee, Abhishek, Banerjee

TMC's Banerjee slams sports, film celebs over 'silence' on MMS' demise

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Sad to see Cong doing politics over Manmohan Singh's cremation: Himanta

Manmohan Singh

Sad that govt stooped to this level: Manickam Tagore over cremation of MMS

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw, Railway minister

Cong politicising Manmohan's final journey height of hypocrisy: Vaishnaw

Topics : Prashant kishore Bihar Assembly Bihar SSC Bihar government Bihar police Bihar Public Service Commission

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2024 | 3:38 PM IST

Explore News

Manmohan Singh ResumeStocks to Watch TodaySouth Korea Plane Crash Dr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEAir Quality in DelhiIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon