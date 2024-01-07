Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Smog tower non-operational due to delayed salary: Bharadwaj targets Centre

Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the officials are following the orders of ministers because they are aware of inactions against him as "powers have been given to a few officials "

Saurabh Bharadwaj

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2024 | 4:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

While the national capital remains shrouded in a thick blanket of haze, the smog tower located in Connaught Place is locked up.
The smog tower, inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in 2021, has stopped working after the personnel responsible for its operations 'locked it' due to non-payment of their salary for December 2023 and no written 'job guarantee' from the Delhi government.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
It was made operational in November last year after the Supreme Court directed the government to repair it and make it operational.
Speaking on the matter, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the officials are following the orders of ministers because they are aware of inactions against him as "powers have been given to a few officials."
"Today all powers have been given to a few officials and now they are working as per their wish. First, they closed the smog tower but when the court scolded them, the smog tower was made operational. Now, I don't know under what circumstances it has been closed. Officials are not following the orders of ministers because they know that no action will be taken against them," he said, while speaking to ANI.
The Delhi minister further alleged that the smog towers have been locked 'deliberately' by the central government.
"I think this mismanagement is being deliberately spread by the central government," Bhardwaj added.

Also Read

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

Arvind Kejriwal writes to ED, questions the intent of summons served to him

Officials conspired to stop AAP's 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' scheme: Bharadwaj

Delhi liquor policy case highlights: ED summons are illegal, says Kejriwal

Delhi floods caused under conspiracy by BJP: AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj

Court allows jailed Sanjay Singh to visit Returning Officer for RS polls

My detractors see me in their dreams, people of Maha are with me: Uddhav

Situation in Bengal is worse than Manipur, says BJP MP Dilip Ghosh

SP chief should introspect before taking a jibe at BSP, says Mayawati

LS polls: PM Modi likely to kick-start election rally in Bihar on Jan 13

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Saurabh Bharadwaj AAP government AAP BJP Centre Delhi government smog connaught place Supreme Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2024 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon