Situation in Bengal is worse than Manipur, says BJP MP Dilip Ghosh

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Sunday lashed out at the deteriorating law and order situation in West Bengal and said that the condition of the state is "worse than Manipur."
BJP MP Dilip Ghosh said, "The situation in Bengal is worse than Manipur. People voted for this government in the state. People will punish it for what it is doing. Central Government is doing its job of making suggestions and offering help for the upkeep of law & order. We can see that the situation in Bengal and at the Bangladesh border is not good for the security of the country, we had been saying this."
This comes after attacks on the ED team in Sandeshkhali village of North 24 Parganas in West Bengal on Friday morning, January 5, when it tried to raid the residence of block-level leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in connection with an alleged ration scam case.
Meanwhile, West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the attack proves that there is no law and order in the state.
The Congress leader said that the attack on the officials of the probe agency allegedly "proves that there is an unholy alliance" between the state government and the police force.
At a press conference on Saturday, the Congress leader said, "Nowhere in India does an incident occur like what happened in Sandeshkhali (village). The Thursday incident was an example of hooliganism, which proves the relationship between the ruling party and the police force in the state. This unholy relationship is reflected through this incident."
Reacting to Chowdhury's criticism, Ghosh alleged that Congress could not improve law and order in Kashmir in the last 30 years.
"PM Modi has brought peace to Kashmir. The central government is making efforts to eliminate corruption and violence in the state but they are being obstructed in their work," he added.

Ghosh also slammed TMC MP Satabdi Roy and said that most of the corruption and violence was happening in her constituency, Birbhum.
"Most of the corruption cases involving coal, education department and ration have happened in Birbhum district. Leaders there are in jail. The Sandeshkhali incident is shocking for the country. If the borders of the country are not secure, anti-social elements rule there and there is no law and order there, it is a matter of concern. It is their government; they must take action. Their own leaders are doing this," he added.
First Published: Jan 07 2024 | 2:37 PM IST

