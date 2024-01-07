Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

LS polls: PM Modi likely to kick-start election rally in Bihar on Jan 13

Bihar's political landscape has witnessed a shift, with the BJP now in opposition while the JDU is part of the Mahagathbandhan government

modi

PM Modi is also expected to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various projects

ANI Politics
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to kick-off his campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Bihar's Champaran on January 13 by addressing a rally at the Raman Maidan in Bettiah city, the sources said on Sunday.
During this visit, PM Modi is also expected to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various projects, including roads and bridges, across Bihar, according to party sources.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The BJP has formulated extensive plans for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Bihar, aiming for victory in all 40 seats. PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President JP Nadda are slated to address several rallies in Bihar during January and February. Key rallies are anticipated after January 15 when campaigning restrictions are lifted.
PM Modi is scheduled to address three rallies in Begusarai, Bettiah, and Aurangabad in the state.
Similarly, Amit Shah is expected to address gatherings in Sitamarhi, Madhepura, and Nalanda during January and February. JP Nadda might hold rallies in several places, particularly in the Seemanchal and eastern regions of Bihar.
Bihar's political landscape has witnessed a shift, with the BJP now in opposition while the JDU is part of the Mahagathbandhan government.
Nitish Kumar has successfully united opposition leaders for the upcoming elections, marking a change from the previous alliance with the BJP. The battle is set for all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, where the NDA secured 39 seats in the last elections, with Congress winning one.
As Narendra Modi leads the BJP's campaign again, the party has entrusted the state organisation to leader Samrat Choudhary. The political scenario in Bihar is gearing up for a significant electoral showdown.

Also Read

Bihar Assembly approves raising caste quota in govt jobs, education to 65%

Bihar BTSC ITI Instructor Recruitment 2023 notice today on btsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023: Online registration starts today

Bihar govt cuts salaries of 2,081 teachers, suspends 22 in last 4 months

Bihar STET 2023 registrations begin on bsebstet.com, check details inside

Kejriwal to address public meeting in Guj on Jan 8, meet jailed AAP MLA

Party will take call: K'taka Dy CM on attending Ram Temple consecration

Cong resurrection improbable in near future if not impossible, claims book

Congress sets up election committees for 8 states ahead of LS polls

Bengal's role to be crucial in growth; Modi's support to increase: Goyal

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Lok Sabha elections Modi govt Bihar government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon