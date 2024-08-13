Akhilesh slams IOA over prez's statement on Phogat, calls it reprehensible

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday slammed the Indian Olympic Association over its president's remarks regarding wrestler Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Olympics.

In a veiled attack on the Narendra Modi government, Yadav also said that if there was an Olympics for political conspiracy, those in power at the Centre would win without competing.

Phogat, 29, was disqualified at the Paris Olympics for being 100 gm overweight ahead of her women's 50 kg final bout on August 7. She filed an appeal against her disqualification and a decision on it is expected to come on Tuesday.

Drawing criticism for Phogat's weigh-in fiasco, IOA president P T Usha on Sunday made it clear that it is the responsibility of the athlete to manage their weight and the attack on its medical team was "unacceptable and worthy of condemnation."



In a post in Hindi on X, Yadav said, "The statement of the Indian Olympic Association about the great warrior Vinesh Phogat that the responsibility of the weight and body of the player lies only with her coach and support team is reprehensible.

"Is the Indian Olympic Association pointing a finger at the support team along with the coach? These people are also associated with the association. The question also arises as to who selected the support team. People are asking if the responsibility was only of those people, then why was the chief medical officer sent along," Yadav said.

