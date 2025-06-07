Saturday, June 07, 2025 | 07:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Sonia Gandhi visits Shimla hospital for tests after high BP complaint

Sonia Gandhi visits Shimla hospital for tests after high BP complaint

The former Congress president had arrived on a personal trip to Shimla along with her daughter Priyanka Gandhi on Monday. | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Shimla
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was on Saturday taken to Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital in Shimla after she complained of high blood pressure, a party official said.

Gandhi (78), who was on a personal trip to Shimla along with her daughter Priyanka Gandhi, underwent some tests at the hospital and later left, the media advisor to Himachal Pradesh CM Naresh Chauhan told PTI.

"Gandhi was taken to the hospital after she complained of high blood pressure. It was a routine checkup and she is going back home now," he said.

Some tests were conducted at the hospital by the doctors, according to the officials.

 

The former Congress president had arrived on a personal trip to Shimla along with her daughter Priyanka Gandhi on Monday.

They are staying in Priyanka's house at Chharabra, located on the outskirts of Shimla.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

Upcoming IPO 2025
