Business Standard
Home / Politics / Rahul to visit violence-hit Sambhal today amid ban on entry of outsiders

Rahul to visit violence-hit Sambhal today amid ban on entry of outsiders

Prohibitory orders, including a ban on the entry of outsiders, are in place in Sambhal

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Gandhi will be accompanied by five other Congress MPs from Uttar Pradesh. Newly-elected Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also likely to be part of the delegation. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow/Sambhal
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 9:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A Congress delegation led by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will visit the violence-hit Sambhal on Wednesday, with police and administration geared up to stop them before reaching the district.

Prohibitory orders, including a ban on the entry of outsiders, are in place in Sambhal. Last week, several Samajwadi Party (SP) MPs were stopped from entering the district.

Curbs under Section 163 (power to issue order in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which were set to expire on Sunday, have now been extended till December 31 in Sambhal.

 

Sambhal District Magistrate Rajendra Pensia on Tuesday wrote a letter to the police commissioners of Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad and the superintendents of police of Amroha and Bulandshahr districts, urging them to stop Gandhi at the borders of their districts keeping in mind the "communal sensitivity" of Sambhal.

Gandhi will be accompanied by five other Congress MPs from Uttar Pradesh. Newly-elected Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also likely to be part of the delegation.

On Gandhi's visit, Superintendent of Police of Sambhal Krishan Kumar told PTI on Tuesday that if the Congress delegation comes, it will be served a notice as Section 163 of the BNSS is in force in Sambhal and no outsider is allowed.

"Police are citing BNS 163 in their missive. So we will insist that they allow at least 4 people. If stopped, we will push for allowing Rahul ji, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ji, UP incharge Avinash Pande ji and myself to enter," Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai told PTI.

More From This Section

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Bengal giving central welfare scheme funds to 'undeserving' people: Chouhan

Om Birla, Om, Birla

Lok Sabha will be convened on Sunday, warns Om Birla amid House disruptions

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Sambhal violence was pre-planned, aimed to disturb harmony: Akhilesh Yadav

Parliament, New Parliament

SP, TMC skip Congress protest: Is Parliamentary deadlock coming to an end?

After SC rap, TN BJP demands CM Stalin to sack minister Senthil Balaji

After SC rap, TN BJP demands CM Stalin to sack minister Senthil Balaji

Gandhi is expected to leave Delhi at 10 am for Sambhal and visit the families of those killed in the November 24 violence. After meeting the families, Gandhi will return to Delhi by road, according to his itinerary.

Tension had been brewing in Sambhal since November 19, when a Mughal-era mosque was surveyed on court orders following claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site.

Violence erupted during a second survey on November 24 as protesters gathered near Shahi Jama Masjid and clashed with security personnel. Four people were killed in the violence and many more were injured.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Farmers Protest, Protest, Farmer Protest

LIVE news: UP government forms 5-member panel to look into farmers' demands

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

News highlights: Assam CM Sarma meets Union Ministers Gadkari, Nadda, Goyal, Scindia

Sambhal violence, Sambhal, UP Violence

Oppn MPs, Rahul Gandhi, stage walkout in Lok Sabha over Sambhal violence

Parliament, New Parliament

INDIA bloc MPs protest over Adani issue, demand joint parliamentary probe

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Cyclone Fengal: Rahul asks Cong workers to help administration in aid work

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Samajwadi Party Yogi Adityanath Priyanka Gandhi Akhilesh Yadav UP government Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh government Lucknow

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 9:47 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEParliament Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon