Business Standard
Home / Politics / Some from a party using offensive language against a community: Ajit Pawar

Some from a party using offensive language against a community: Ajit Pawar

Pawar said he had never received awards for best speech or best parliamentarian so far despite being in public life for the past 34 years

Ajit Pawar

You gave love and support to some till today. Now give the same to us for some days. We will not do anything wrong, Pawar told the crowd Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 9:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has said that certain individuals from a party were making objectionable remarks targeting a specific community, asserting that the NCP strongly opposes such language.
He was apparently referring to BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, who in a recent video can be seen telling a gathering that they should have business transactions only with Hindus.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Kankvali MLA Nitesh Rane, son of former Union minister Narayan Rane, was earlier in the eye of a storm for threatening Muslims over the community's protests against offensive remarks by Nashik-based spiritual leader Ramgiri Maharaj.
 
Addressing a gathering in Chakan here, Pawar said on Thursday, Today, certain individuals from a political party use denigrating language targeting a particular community and religion. We do not support such language and we strongly oppose it. This kind of objectionable language creates rift in society.
He also asked the gathering not to be emotional while voting and sought their support.
You gave love and support to some till today. Now give the same to us for some days. We will not do anything wrong, Pawar told the crowd.
Pawar said he had never received awards for best speech or best parliamentarian so far despite being in public life for the past 34 years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

Maha CM Shinde launches campaign to raise awareness on 10 govt schemes

Sanjay Raut

Ajit Pawar's 'remorse' won't help him win poll from Baramati: Sanjay Raut

Society doesn't like rift in families; realised my mistake: Ajit Pawar

Society doesn't like rift in families; realised my mistake: Ajit Pawar

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

Funds transferred to 17 mn beneficiaries of Ladki Bahin scheme: CM Shinde

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

Time for BJP to throw NCP out of Mahayuti: NCP (SP) over 'nausea' jibe

Topics : ajit pawar BJP NCP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 9:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchGE T&D sharesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon