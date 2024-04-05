Sensex (    %)
                             
Sunita Kejriwal to play key role in upholding party ethos: AAP leader

Aam Aadmi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the wife of jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal may campaign in the upcoming elections

Since Kejriwal’s arrest, Sunita Kejriwal has emerged as a prominent figure leading the AAP's resistance against the BJP-led central government. (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 8:27 PM IST

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj asserted on Friday that Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, holds a pivotal role of maintaining party unity “given the current circumstances.”

During an interaction with news agency PTI at their headquarters, Bharadwaj, who also serves as a Cabinet Minister in the Delhi government, emphasised that Sunita Kejriwal has consistently identified herself as the “messenger” of the Delhi Chief Minister.
Highlighting that a party’s politics extends beyond its manifesto, Bharadwaj stressed the significance of the bond between party members and their leadership in preserving organisational unity.

Bharadwaj’s remarks came after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s recent arrest in connection with a money-laundering case related to the Delhi government's now-defunct excise policy. He expressed confidence in Sunita Kejriwal’s ability to maintain party morale, attributing a “positive impact” to her presence among party members.

“By conveying Arvind Kejriwal ji’s messages, she has significantly influenced our party members and supporters. Given the current circumstances, she is the most suitable individual to uphold party solidarity,” Bharadwaj informed PTI.

Since Kejriwal’s arrest, Sunita Kejriwal has emerged as a prominent figure leading the AAP's resistance against the BJP-led central government.  She has conducted three virtual briefings till date, reading out messages from her husband's custody in Tihar Jail. She also addressed the recent INDIA bloc's rally on March 31 at Delhi's Ramlila ground, where she lauded Kejriwal as a "lion" and relayed his jailhouse message.

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 8:13 PM IST

