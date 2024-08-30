Business Standard
SAD sends legal notice to CBFC over Kangana's upcoming movie 'Emergency'

The notice addresses top officials of the CBFC, requesting an immediate revocation of the certification granted to the film Emergency

Emergency, Emergency film

The notice asserts that such distortion is unacceptable and should be prevented from reaching the public. Photo: X@KanganaTeam

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Delhi has sent a legal notice to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) concerning Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film "Emergency." The party seeks to prevent the film's release, citing concerns over its portrayal of historical events and figures, particularly those related to the Sikh community.
The notice addresses top officials of the CBFC, requesting an immediate revocation of the certification granted to the film "Emergency," thereby blocking its release.
The notice, sent by Paramjit Singh Sarna, President of the Delhi Unit of SAD, claims that the recently released trailer of "Emergency" depicts historical facts inaccurately.
According to the notice, these depictions misrepresent the Sikh community and promote hatred and social discord. Sarna argues that such portrayals are misleading, offensive, and damaging to the social fabric of Punjab and the nation as a whole.
The notice also accuses Ranaut of using the film "Emergency" not to make a genuine political or historical statement against the Congress party, but to target the Sikh community.
It criticises her, along with the media and political backing she receives, for deliberately distorting history to spread animosity.

The notice asserts that such distortion is unacceptable and should be prevented from reaching the public through the film.
 
Sarna, through the notice, highlights that during the Emergency, the Shiromani Akali Dal, led by figures like Sardar Harchand Singh Longowal, played a significant role in opposing the draconian measures imposed by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. They endured mass arrests and police brutality in their fight to restore democracy. The notice criticises the film "Emergency" for neglecting these contributions and instead portraying the Sikh community in a negative and unjust manner.
Advocates Manmohan Singh Narula and Manjeet Singh Chugh, representing the Shiromani Akali Dal, have urged the CBFC to exercise its authority to prevent the release of "Emergency."
They emphasised the need to distinguish between freedom of speech and the spread of hateful content that could disrupt societal harmony. They have called on the CBFC to address this issue within seven days of receiving the notice, warning that failure to do so will compel their client to pursue legal action for damages and other remedies in the appropriate courts.

