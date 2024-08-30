Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Politics / Ajit Pawar visits Malvan fort, vows to erect Shivaji statue at same spot

Ajit Pawar visits Malvan fort, vows to erect Shivaji statue at same spot

Very soon, a grand statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be installed at the same place, this is my word, Pawar said

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

In a post on X, Pawar called Shivaji the pride and self-respect of Maharashtra. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Malvan
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 12:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday visited the Rajkot fort here where a 35-foot statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj collapsed earlier this week and vowed to erect a grand structure of the warrior king at the same place.
In a post on X, Pawar called Shivaji the pride and self-respect of Maharashtra.
Very soon, a grand statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be installed at the same place. This is my word, Pawar said.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
On Wednesday, Pawar apologised to the people of the state for the collapse of the structure, which was installed in the coastal Sindhudurg district's Malvan tehsil, around 480km from Mumbai. On Thursday, his party NCP also staged a protest against the collapse of the statue.
Amid relentless attacks by the opposition over the episode, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday asserted he would not hesitate to touch the feet of the warrior king 100 times and apologise for the incident if required.
The government has set up a technical committee to find out the reasons for the statue collapse. It has pointed out that the Indian Navy handled the project.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Shivaji Statue

Statue collapse: NCP holds protest, says everyone has right to agitate

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

Maha govt to allow women to lodge harassment complaints online: Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

Sexual offenders should be castrated: Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

I pay attention only to what Shinde, Bawankule, and Fadnavis say: Ajit

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

Had to go with Ajit Pawar as my bank faced troubles: NCP MLA Shingne

Topics : ajit pawar Shivaji statue Maharashtra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon