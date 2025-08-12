Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 10:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / BJD to move Orissa HC on 'vote discrepancies' in 2024 Assembly, LS polls

BJD to move Orissa HC on 'vote discrepancies' in 2024 Assembly, LS polls

BJD spokesperson Amar Patnaik, MLA Dhruba Charan Sahoo and former MP Sarmistha Sethi made the announcement at a press conference on Monday

The BJD spokesperson Dr. Aamar Patnaik said that after studying the data provided by the ECI after the end of the last elections, many discrepancies were observed. (Photo: X @Amar4Odisha)

The BJD spokesperson Dr. Aamar Patnaik said that after studying the data provided by the ECI after the end of the last elections, many discrepancies were observed. (Photo: X @Amar4Odisha)

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The BJD said that it would approach the Orissa High Court regarding "discrepancies" during the 2024 assembly and Lok Sabha polls, as the EC has "failed" to give any satisfactory reply to the regional outfit on the issue.

BJD spokesperson Amar Patnaik, MLA Dhruba Charan Sahoo and former MP Sarmistha Sethi made the announcement at a press conference here on Monday. 

"Around eight months ago, BJD had submitted fact-based evidence to the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding the vote discrepancy observed during last elections and sought a reply, but a satisfactory reply has not been received yet. Therefore, the Biju Janata Dal has decided to approach the High Court regarding this matter," Patnaik told reporters here.

 

"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has recently raised questions about the transparency of the elections, following which the party's state unit is also raising the issue now. However, the BJD had flagged this long before that. Gandhi also sought the audit system demanded by the BJD earlier," Patnaik said. 

Alleging that the ECI has not been able to remove the doubts from the minds of the people on the transparency and election results, Patnaik said, "That is why the Biju Janata Dal is moving the High Court."  He, however, made it clear that the BJD's move has nothing to do with the Congress allegation of 'vote chori' (theft of votes).

Also Read

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM, Naveen, Patnaik

Odisha ranks 5th in school education, Naveen Patnaik credits BJD's scheme

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM, Naveen, Patnaik

Naveen Patnaik to undergo surgery; party leaders offer prayers at temples

Mahua Moitra, mahua, Mahua

Mahua Moitra confirms her marriage with ex-BJD MP Pinaki Misra in Germany

Naveen Patnaik,Odisha CM

Patnaik elected BJD chief for 9th time, urges workers to counter 'BJP lies'

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM, Naveen, Patnaik

Naveen Patnaik files nomination paper for BJD president's post for 9th time

The BJD spokesperson Dr. Amar Patnaik said that after studying the data provided by the ECI after the end of the last elections, many discrepancies were observed.

As a responsible political party, the BJD sought clarification from the ECI regarding this discrepancy, he said. 

"We had raised three points First, in all parliamentary constituencies of the state, the number of votes counted was more than the number of votes cast in the EVMs. Secondly, there was a significant difference between the total number of votes cast in the parliamentary constituencies and the total number of votes cast in the assembly constituencies. The polling was held simultaneously," Patnaik said.

Thirdly, that after the end of the election time at 5 pm on voting days, the number of votes cast in the Lok Sabha and assembly polls varied from about 7 to 30 per cent. In fifty per cent of the assembly seats, this difference ranged from 15 to 30 per cent, the BJD spokesperson claimed. 

He said the BJD, on December 19, 2024, lodged a complaint with the ECI in this regard, and a response was requested. Apart from this, in order to make the election process more transparent, an audit of the entire process, starting from the preparation of the voter list to the completion of the counting of votes, was also demanded.

"Such an audit system of the election process is available in all developed countries. Similarly, it was requested that the VVPAT system be implemented for all votes," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Opposition MPs detained during stir over Bihar voter list revision

Jabin Jacob (left), Constantino Xavier (right)

'With China's rise in South Asia, India's neighbours have greater demands'premium

Karnataka minister KN Rajanna

Karnataka minister KN Rajanna removed from cabinet amid 'vote-theft' row

Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav, Thackeray

CM Fadnavis shielding 'corrupt' ministers, claims Uddhav Thackeray

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Fight against SIR is to protect people's right to vote: Mallikarjun Kharge

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Naveen Patnaik Election Commission of India BJD Orissa High Court Odisha Lok Sabha Monsoon session of Parliament

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Breaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon