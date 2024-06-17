Business Standard
'Teary' PM said NDA couldn't win single Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu: DMK

The DMK and its allies could secure a landslide victory by its grassroots campaign that nurturing BJP would be dangerous for the whole of India

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: Screengrab from BJP's X account, Handle: @BJP4India)

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 2:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

DMK's Tamil mouthpiece 'Murasoli' on Monday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the recent meeting of MPs of the National Democratic Alliance had said with 'teary eyes' that they could not win even a single Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu.
"He did not say why they could not win. He does not seem to have realised the reason for that. He will not spell out the reason even if he has realised and he cannot disclose that reason," Murasoli said in its editorial on June 17.
The DMK-led INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu has been unmasking the BJP not only for electoral politics but it is being done ideologically and this alliance was not formed in the state just before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. "This alliance has been waging a democratic war against the fascist BJP for the past five years."

The DMK and its allies could secure a landslide victory by its grassroots campaign that nurturing BJP would be dangerous for the whole of India. DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin's pitch of a vote for BJP is an 'insult' was wholeheartedly accepted by people and it is evidenced by a win in all the 40 Lok Sabha constituencies, 39 in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry.
The daily said the DMK president, in his address at the 'Mupperum Vizha' on June 15 in Coimbatore, "stood tall by dedicating the victory to the DMK cadres, workers of parties of the INDIA bloc and all the leaders" of the alliance parties.
"Yes, in today's politics Dravida Munnetra Kazhaga Thalaivar (president) M K Stalin is a rare leader," it said adding the Lok Sabha election victory was marvellous, and it was achieved by the chief minister.
DMK and its allies, including the Left parties and Congress won all the 39 LS constituencies in Tamil Nadu and also the lone seat in neighbouring Puducherry.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 2:25 PM IST

