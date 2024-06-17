On calling Indira Gandhi 'mother' of India, Union min Gopi now takes U-turn

Suresh Gopi, who was inducted as a union minister in the Narendra Modi government’s third term, won the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. (Photo: PTI)

A day after calling former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi the “ mother of India ,” newly inducted Union Minister Suresh Gopi retracted his statement, saying that it was “misinterpreted” by the media. On Sunday, the Kerala BJP leader clarified that he had referred to Gandhi as the “mother of Congress.”





ALSO READ: LIVE news: Former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa appears before CID for inquiry in POCSO case Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp He said that whether anyone likes it or not, K Karunakaran is the father of the Congress party in Kerala, while for India, that title belongs to Gandhi.

“In India, its (Congress) mother is Indira Gandhi. I said this from my heart," he said.

Gopi's continued praise for Indira Gandhi





ALSO READ: BJP protests against AAP on water crisis, says Haryana releasing full share However, Gopi continued to heap praises on Gandhi during his recent comments. He labelled the former Prime Minister as the “real architect” of India post-independence and praised her sincerity.

“I have to make these attributions anyway,” Gopi said, adding that Gandhi’s contributions cannot be forgotten just because she hailed from a rival political party.

Gopi’s initial statement, made on Saturday, had garnered widespread attention.

While visiting the memorial of the late Congress Chief Minister Karunakaran in his Lok Sabha constituency Thrissur, he praised his “courage,” labelling him the “father of Congress in Kerala.” He also referred to the late Congress Chief Minister and Marxist veteran E K Nayanar as his "political gurus” and described Gandhi as "bharathathinte mathavu" (mother of India).

Suresh Gopi takes charge as union minister

Gopi, who was inducted as a union minister in the Narendra Modi government’s third term, won the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. With his win, the saffron party has landed its first-ever seat in the southern state, considered the stronghold of the Left parties.

Gopi holds the portfolio of minister of state for tourism and petroleum in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government. Gopi won the Thrissur seat by defeating his closest rival, the Communist Party of India’s Sunil Kumar, by 74,686 votes.