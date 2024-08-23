Business Standard
Uddhav Thackeray demands withdrawal of cases against Badlapur protesters

Thackeray said the August 24 Maharashtra Bandh' called by the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is against perversion

He said the bandh should be strictly followed till 2 pm, ensuring that emergency services remain operational. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 1:21 PM IST

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday demanded the withdrawal of the cases against those who had protested in Badlapur against the alleged sexual abuse of two kindergarten girls at a local school.
Addressing a news conference, Thackeray said the August 24 Maharashtra Bandh' called by the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is against "perversion" and urged people cutting across caste and religion to participate in it.
He said the bandh should be strictly followed till 2 pm, ensuring that emergency services remain operational.
Slamming the Eknath Shinde government for still making arrests in connection with the Badlapur protest, Thackeray said, The cases against the protesters must be withdrawn.
A massive protest rocked Badlapur town in Thane district on Tuesday after thousands of people hit the streets and spilled onto railway tracks to protest the alleged sexual assault of two four-year-old girls by a male attendant at a local school.
At least 25 police personnel were injured in the incidents of stone-pelting at the railway station and other parts of Badlapur during the protest. Police have arrested 72 persons in connection with the violence during the stir.
The accused was arrested on August 17. He has been sent to police custody till August 26.

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 1:21 PM IST

