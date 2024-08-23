Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Politics / MGNREGA living monument of PM Modi's betrayal of rural India, says Kharge

MGNREGA living monument of PM Modi's betrayal of rural India, says Kharge

This year's Budget allocation for the MGNREGA is just 1.78 per cent of the total budgetary allocation, which marks a 10-year low in the scheme's funding, he said

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday slammed the Centre over its handling of the MGNREGA. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 10:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday slammed the Centre over its handling of the MGNREGA, alleging that the present state of the scheme is "a living monument of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "betrayal" of rural India.
Kharge recalled that in 2005, on this day, the then Congress-led UPA government enacted the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to ensure 'Right to Work' to crores of people in rural India.
In a post on X, he said at present, there are 13.3 crore active workers who depend on the MGNREGA, despite low wages, abysmal work-days, and facing deletion of job cards.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In the guise of using technology and Aadhaar, the Modi government has deleted over seven crore workers' job cards, cutting these households off from MGNREGA work, the Congress president claimed.
This year's Budget allocation for the MGNREGA is just 1.78 per cent of the total budgetary allocation, which marks a 10-year low in the scheme's funding, he said.
The lower allocation by the Modi government contributes to artificially suppressing the demand for work under the scheme, he argued.
The Economic Survey has already laid the groundwork to justify the low allocation by claiming that the MGNREGA demand does not necessarily correlate with rural distress, Kharge said.
A recent parliamentary standing committee report has said that the daily wages paid under the MGNREGA are inadequate, he said.
For instance, since 2014, the daily wage rate for Uttar Pradesh has increased just 4 per cent per year, when inflation has been much higher than that, he pointed out.
"Today a labourer earns on an average a mere Rs 213 per day. The Congress is committed to provide Rs 400 per day as National Minimum Wage," he said.
Even though rural inflation is higher than urban inflation for 13 straight months, the Modi government's "rank apathy" towards rural poor continues, the Congress chief said.
"The present state of MGNREGA is a living monument of PM Modi's betrayal of rural India!" Kharge said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

J&K polls: Cong, NC join hands; Rahul Gandhi vows to fight for statehood

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

'Have blood ties with J-K': Rahul Gandhi sounds poll bugle in the Valley

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Congress willing to forge pre-poll alliance for J-K polls, says Kharge

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader, Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Kharge, Rahul discuss preparations for J-K polls with workers in Srinagar

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader, Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Rahul Gandhi, Kharge on two-day visit to J&K starting from Srinagar

Topics : Narendra Modi mallikarjun kharge MGNREGA Congress BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 10:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOrient Tech IPOKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesOrient Tech IPOKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon