Cong opposes MP govt's order to celebrate Janmashtami in school-colleges

Madhya Pradesh Congress has opposed the state government's order to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami in all the schools and colleges across the state saying educational institutions are a centre of learning and it should be kept for that only. The Madhya Pradesh government issued an order dated August 21 addressing all the Divisional Commissioners and District Collectors that cleaning work of Lord Krishna temples and cultural programs should be organised in every district on Krishna Janmashtami on August 26. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp It further added that lectures through scholars on various topics based on the context of Lord Krishna's education, friendship and life philosophy and cultural programs should be organised in all government, non-government schools and colleges on Krishna Jamashtami.

After the order, Congress MLA Arif Masood raised an objection saying he didn't understand why the state government engaged in ruining educational institutions.

"I am unable to understand why this government is engaged in ruining educational institutions? Educational institutions are only for studies and for a good atmosphere. There is a holiday for religious events, which Hindus and Muslims celebrate in whatever way they want. Recently, we celebrated Rakhi and we also attend many events of Janmashtami but you make it (Janmashtami) compulsory for educational institutions and on the other hand you point fingers at Madrasas. What do you want?" Congress MLA told ANI.

This country will be run by the Constitution and our Constitution is very good, everyone has accepted it. So run it by the Constitution, not by the ideas of Godse, he added.

"When you make it compulsory in educational institutions, then there will be opposition to it. One after another order is issued against the Constitution, then there is opposition to it and it is not against any individual. It is wrong to issue a government order to celebrate a religious event. When a holiday is declared on any day, then government events should not be held in any educational institution. Educational institutions are centres of learning, conceptual discussions should be held there and it should be kept for that only," Masood said.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma extended gratitude to Mohan Yadav-led state government on the decision to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami across the state.

"Our government has decided to celebrate Janmashtami festival with pomp and show across the state and those Congress leaders who have objections should listen that this is an Indian festival and why is Congress objecting to Janmashtami? If they want to celebrate Eid instead of Janmashtami, then Congress is there for that, who is stopping them from celebrating? We will celebrate Janmashtami," MLA said.

"Lord Krishna received education in Ujjain district, so it is the responsibility of Madhya Pradesh to celebrate Janmashtami with great enthusiasm. I congratulate and thank the Mohan Yadav government for celebrating this festival at the government level," he added.

When asked about making the celebration compulsory in educational institutions, the BJP MLA asked is it a crime to study Krishna in schools and colleges or is it a crime to celebrate Janmashtami?

"It is a crime only in the eyes of Congress, not of the citizens of India. Congress used to be allergic to Lord Ram earlier, now it is allergic to Lord Krishna. No matter how much allergy they may have, Janmashtami will be celebrated with pomp and show in Madhya Pradesh," he added.