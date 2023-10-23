close
Sensex (-1.32%)
64535.47 -862.15
Nifty (-1.31%)
19286.05 -256.60
Nifty Midcap (-2.46%)
38898.50 -980.25
Nifty Smallcap (-3.55%)
5765.60 -212.45
Nifty Bank (-1.27%)
43166.20 -556.85
Heatmap

Ultra-rich, middle-class gap widening: Congress on income inequality

"Here's the proof: The top 1% of income tax payers made 17% of all income in 2013-14. By 2021-22, the top 1% made 23% of all income," Ramesh added

Jairam Ramesh

Jairam Ramesh

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 2:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Monday charged that the gap between the ultra-rich and the middle class in the country is widening under the Modi government.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said an analysis of the publicly available data on income tax returns for the period 2013-14 to 2021-22 confirms one of the essential themes of the Bharat Jodo Yatra that of increasing income inequality.
"The widening gap between the ultra-rich and the middle class under the Modi government is more and more apparent," he said in a post on X.
"Here's the proof: The top 1 percent of income tax payers made 17 percent of all income in 2013-14. By 2021-22, the top 1 percent made 23 percent of all income.
"Further, the income growth of the ultra-rich was much faster than for the middle class. The top 1 percent of income tax payers saw their income grow at 13 percent year-on-year from 2013-14 to 2021-22 a massive 60 percent faster than the income of the lowest 25 percent of tax payers," the Congress leader claimed.
Ramesh said after adjusting for inflation, the lowest 25 percent tax-payers actually took home less real income in 2022 than in 2019.
"Gross income of the lowest 25 percent fell by 11 percent, from Rs 3.8 lakh crore in FY19 to Rs 3.4 lakh crore in FY22. Meanwhile, the real income of the top 1 percent jumped 30 percent from Rs 7.9 lakh crore in FY19 to Rs 10.2 lakh crore in FY22.
"Figures don't lie. Only the Prime Minister does," he alleged.
The Congress has been alleging that income disparity between the rich and the poor has been growing in the last few years.

Also Read

Complete breakdown of law: Jairam Ramesh slams Centre on Manipur violence

Demand for discussion on Manipur 'non-negotiable', says Jairam Ramesh

We are very serious about middle path solution: Jairam Ramesh on RS logjam

Congress party fought these elections on local issues, says Jairam Ramesh

Many questions to ask of PM, rail minister post Odisha train mishap: Cong

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Congress announces third list of 7 candidates

Rajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LIVE: CM calls Jal Shakti Minister a 'coward'

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls LIVE: AAP releases fourth list of 12 candidates

Telangana Assembly polls LIVE: BJP Prez JP Nadda, UP CM Yogi to campaign

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: AAP releases fourth list of 12 candidates

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Congress Income inequality in India middle-income India Jairam Ramesh Modi govt

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesChhattisgarh Assembly elections LIVEMizoram Assembly elections LIVEDisney Hotstar viewership IND vs NZMP Assembly elections LiveTelangana Assembly elections LIVERajasthan Assembly elections LIVEPAK vs AFG LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand regionMP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streamingCricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade ministerRapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possibleIndia will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon