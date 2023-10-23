Chhattisgarh Assembly polls LIVE: AAP releases fourth list of 12 candidates

Earlier this month, the party had declared the names of 10 candidates in the first list, while 12 names in its second list and 11 in the third list. With this, the AAP has declared the names of 45 candidates so far for the Chhattisgarh assembly polls.

The Model Code of Conduct has come into effect in Chhattisgarh. The polling for the 90-member Assembly is scheduled in two phases on November 7 and 17.