close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Congress party fought these elections on local issues, says Jairam Ramesh

As Congress leads with 124 seats in Karnataka, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter, expressing that the grand old party has won and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lost

IANS New Delhi
Jairam Ramesh

Jairam Ramesh

1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2023 | 2:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As Congress leads with 124 seats in Karnataka, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter, expressing that the grand old party has won and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lost.

"As the results firm up in Karnataka, it is now certain that the Congress has won and the PM has lost. The BJP had made its election campaign a referendum on the PM and on the state getting his 'ashirwaad'. That has been decisively rejected!" Ramesh tweeted.

Ramesh stressed on how Congress has paved a way by looking at the local issues, whereas the BJP chose divisiveness and polarisation.

He tweeted: "The Congress party fought these elections on LOCAL issues of livelihood and food security, price rise, farmer distress, electricity supply, joblessness, and corruption.

"The PM injected divisiveness and attempted polarisation. The vote in Karnataka is for an engine in Bengaluru that will combine economic growth with social harmony."

--IANS

Also Read

PM Modi's Vocal for Local slogan gives push to local entrepreneurs in Assam

Congress leader Antony falls silent after son's tryst with BBC documentary

Congress raises questions over Maharashtra govt's Dharavi project rebidding

No barter on JPC, Rahul's case is matter of distortion: Jairam Ramesh

BJP creating concentration of economic power, MSMEs suffering: Congress

K'taka CM Bommai concedes defeat; says will comeback in Lok Sabha elections

We will form government on our own strength: Cong leader Siddaramaiah

UP Assembly bypolls: SP leading in Chhanbey, Apna Dal (S) in Suar

Karnataka polls 2023: CM Bommai, Laxman Savadi lead, Shettar trails

No one contacted me till now: Kumaraswamy ahead of Karnataka poll results

spr/kvd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Karnataka Jairam Ramesh

First Published: May 13 2023 | 2:32 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Congress party fought these elections on local issues, says Jairam Ramesh

Jairam Ramesh
1 min read

K'taka CM Bommai concedes defeat; says will comeback in Lok Sabha elections

Basavaraj Bommai
1 min read

Karnataka elections: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge wins back Gulbarga

Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka elections, karnataka election results
2 min read

We will form government on our own strength: Cong leader Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah
2 min read

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Here is how tally looks like at 2 pm

votes, counting of votes, elections, polls
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

When facing foreign criticism, India's defensive aggression won't help

Photo: Pixabay
4 min read

Tata Motors Q4 results: Net profit at Rs 5,407 crore, dividend declared

Tata Motors
2 min read

Retail inflation eases to 4.7% in April; March IIP falls sharply to 1.1%

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Vedanta Q4 results: Net profit down 68%, dividend of Rs 33/ share declared

Vedanta
2 min read

Karnataka Election Results LIVE: Congress wins 20 seats, leads in other 115

Congress
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateKarnataka elections results 2023 LIVE

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon