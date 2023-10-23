Telangana Assembly polls LIVE: BJP Prez JP Nadda, UP CM Yogi to campaign

Catch our complete coverage on Telangana elections here

BJP legislator Etala Rajender is set to take on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Gajwel constituency in November 30 assembly polls, according to the first list of candidates released by the BJP on Sunday. Three of the BJP's sitting Lok Sabha members - Bandi Sanjay Kumar (former Telangana BJP chief and Karimnagar MP), Dharmapuri Arvind (Nizamabad MP) and Soyam Bapu Rao (Adilabad MP) will contest in the elections.

Continuing with its strategy to field Lok Sabha members for the forthcoming Assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released its first list of 52 candidates for the 119-member Telangana Assembly elections, including three of its four Lok Sabha MPs. Telangana’s 31.73-million electorate will vote on November 30.