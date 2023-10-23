Telangana Assembly polls LIVE: BJP Prez JP Nadda, UP CM Yogi to campaign
Telangana Assembly polls LIVE updates: As BJP gears up for the forthcoming Telangana Assembly elections its star campaigners like party chief JP Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be visiting the poll-bound state for the campaign, an ANI report said. Sharing the information Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said that JP Nadda will be coming on October 27 while Yogi Adityanath will be visiting on October 28 and 29. Reddy further claimed that the party has received a positive response from the people after the announcement of the first candidate list for the polls on Sunday.
Continuing with its strategy to field Lok Sabha members for the forthcoming Assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released its first list of 52 candidates for the 119-member Telangana Assembly elections, including three of its four Lok Sabha MPs. Telangana’s 31.73-million electorate will vote on November 30.
BJP legislator Etala Rajender is set to take on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Gajwel constituency in November 30 assembly polls, according to the first list of candidates released by the BJP on Sunday. Three of the BJP's sitting Lok Sabha members - Bandi Sanjay Kumar (former Telangana BJP chief and Karimnagar MP), Dharmapuri Arvind (Nizamabad MP) and Soyam Bapu Rao (Adilabad MP) will contest in the elections.
