close
Sensex (0.49%)
65828.41 + 320.09
Nifty (0.59%)
19638.30 + 114.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.25%)
5883.30 + 72.60
Nifty Midcap (1.08%)
40537.05 + 433.00
Nifty Bank (0.64%)
44584.55 + 283.60
Heatmap

'Uncaring govt' must immediately remove CM: Sibal on Manipur situation

A CBI team is currently investigating the killings in the northeastern state, which has been witnessing ethnic strife for nearly five months

Kapil Sibal

Kapil Sibal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2023 | 1:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday hit out at the Centre over the situation in Manipur and said the "uncaring government" must immediately remove Chief Minister N Buren Singh and not let the state "burn" anymore.
A fresh bout of violence broke out in Imphal on Tuesday, a day after photographs of the bodies of two youths -- a man and a girl -- who went missing in July were widely circulated on social media.
A CBI team is currently investigating the killings in the northeastern state, which has been witnessing ethnic strife for nearly five months.
In a post on X, Sibal said, "Manipur: An uncaring government must immediately remove CM Biren (Singh) and not let Manipur burn any more."

"Shutters down on the Internet is no solution. Stop campaigning and deal with Manipur now!" he said.
Sibal, a Union minister during UPA I and II, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.
He has floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf', aimed at fighting injustice.

Also Read

BJP wants 'Opposition-free' India: Kapil Sibal on CBI summoning Kejriwal

On what issues does he want uniformity: Kapil Sibal on PM's pitch for UCC

Persecution on course: Sibal hits at BJP over CBI summoning Kejriwal

Last date to apply for posts of Lokpal chairperson, members extended

Modern Indian history should start from 2014: Sibal takes dig at govt

TMC to transport MGNREGA job cardholders to Delhi by special buses

Electoral bonds are legalised bribery, golden harvest for BJP: Chidambaram

BJP issues notice to 8 leaders in Kashmir for indiscipline; seeks apology

BJP ready for polls in J-K to decimate opponents, says Kavinder Gupta

Now, only the President remains to come here, says CM Ashok Gehlot

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : N Biren Singh Kapil Sibal protests Manipur

First Published: Sep 30 2023 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi scheduleLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 30 schedule

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon