BJP issues notice to 8 leaders in Kashmir for indiscipline; seeks apology

It said notice is being served through WhatsApp and there will be no separate service of notice

BJP

BJP

ANI Jammu and Kashmir
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2023 | 10:27 AM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Disciplinary Committee Friday issued notices to eight party "rebels" in Kashmir for "indulging in activities prejudicial to maintenance of discipline in the party" and creating "a sense of mistrust in party leadership."
The notices, in this regard, have been issued from party headquarters to GM Mir, Dr Ali Mohd Mir, Altaf Thakur, Asif Masoodi, Arif Raja, Anwar Khan, Manzoor Bhat and Bilal Parray.
"While holding an inquiry of indiscipline against Sofi Yusuf Vice President of Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party, it came to notice to Disciplinary Committee that there are serious allegations and proof of indiscipline against each of you for indulging in activities prejudicial to the maintenance of discipline in the party," the notice read.
"By your activities, a sense of mistrust has been created in party leadership. Keeping in view your position in the party and your past contributions Disciplinary Committee has decided to give you one opportunity to submit your unconditional apology for your conduct and not to repeat in future in any such activity failing which the Disciplinary Committee will initiate regular proceedings against you and which may lead to your removal for official positions and even from Primary Membership of BJP in case allegations of indiscipline is established," it added.
It further asked these rebels to give an unconditional apology and undertaking that same will not be repeated in the future and the same may be sent to the party president within one week from today.
It said notice is being served through WhatsApp and there will be no separate service of notice.

BJP disciplinary committee consists of Sunil Sethi as the Chairman along with Aseem Gupta and Rekha Mahajan as the members of the committee.

First Published: Sep 30 2023 | 10:27 AM IST

