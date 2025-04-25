Friday, April 25, 2025 | 06:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / UP Congress postpones protest against BJP in wake of Pahalgam attack

UP Congress postpones protest against BJP in wake of Pahalgam attack

The statement said that the party will hold a candle march across the state to honour the victims of the attack

Congress, Congress flag

The Congress strongly condemned the attack on innocent civilians and expressed deep condolences to the families of the victims. (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 6:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee postponed a scheduled protest at BJP district headquarters on April 25 in light of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir which claimed the lives of 26 people, a statement issued Thursday said.

The statement said that the party will hold a candle march across the state to honour the victims of the attack. Party workers will assemble at martyr memorials or statues of national icons to offer prayers for the departed souls, the statement read. 

The party said the Political Affairs Committee and newly appointed district and city Congress presidents held a meeting on Wednesday and unanimously decided to postpone the Gandhian-style protests against "fake chargesheet" in the National Herald case and "fabricated cases" against its top leadership.

 

However, the party said it was "shocked and deeply saddened" by the "cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam" in which 26 people, including foreign nationals, were killed.

"In view of the horrific nature of the attack and on humanitarian grounds, the protest scheduled for April 25 at BJP district offices is hereby postponed," the statement read.

The Congress strongly condemned the attack on innocent civilians and expressed deep condolences to the families of the victims. It also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

In honour of the victims, the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee has decided to hold candlelight marches in all districts of the state on April 25.

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 6:42 AM IST

