Home / Politics / Uttarakhand CM lauds 4 years of governance, highlights UCC implementation

Uttarakhand CM lauds 4 years of governance, highlights UCC implementation

UCC was implemented in the state just seven months ago, on January 27, making Uttarakhand the first state in the country to implement the law

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

Just four months after the implementation of UCC, more than 1.5 lakh applications were received from across the state indicating widespread public support for the law, according to CM Dhami. (Photo:PTI)

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recalled various achievements of his government as it completed four years in the state on Friday. CM Dhami highlighted the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the promise it made to the people.

"UCC was the resolution of our election. We implemented the UCC within the state. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, we presented our resolution to the people of Uttarakhand. That resolution was accomplished, and we have completed that work," Dhami told ANI.    ALSO READ: Uttarakhand first state after Goa to implement Uniform Civil Code 

 

UCC was implemented in the state just seven months ago, on January 27, making Uttarakhand the first state in the country to implement the law.

 

Earlier on May 3, after its implementation, CM Dhami had lauded how the law had freed muslim women from "social evils."

"UCC has freed Muslim sisters from social evils. Now all women will get justice in inheritance and property rights as well," CM Dhami had said during his speech.

He also said that many people are creating "confusion" about UCC, but the law is not against any religion or sect. 

"UCC is not against any religion or sect. Many people are creating confusion about it. This is an effort to establish harmony in equality by eradicating the evil practices of society. This is such a necessary reform that will benefit the entire society," CM Dhami said.

Just four months after the implementation of UCC, more than 1.5 lakh applications were received from across the state, covering nearly 98 per cent of villages, indicating widespread public support for the law, according to CM Dhami.

The Chief Minister said that a robust system has been developed to implement the UCC. To make the process more accessible and user-friendly for the general public, a dedicated portal and mobile app have been developed.    ALSO READ: Women-led development under PM Modi transforming India: Uttarakhand CM 

 

Additionally, the Chief Minister said that more than 14,000 Common Service Centres (CSCs) at the village level have been integrated with the system.

The Chief Minister also emphasised the need to implement a revision of the state's land law, which restricts the sale of agricultural and horticultural land in 11 districts. Of the 13 districts in Uttarakhand, Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts have been exempted from the stringent amendments to the land law.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

