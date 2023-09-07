Confirmation

CM Banerjee raises pay of West Bengal MLAs by Rs 40,000 per month

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced a hike of Rs 40,000 per month in salaries of MLAs of West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 9:42 PM IST
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced a hike of Rs 40,000 per month in salaries of MLAs of West Bengal.
Banerjee, who made the announcement in the House, said there will be no revision in the chief minister's salary as she has not been drawing any pay for a long time.
"The salary of MLAs of the West Bengal Assembly is much less than that of other states. So, it has been decided that their monthly salaries will be hiked by Rs 40,000. The MLAs used to get 10,000, ministers of state used to get 10,900 and ministers in-charge Rs 11,000. Now, they will get 50,000, 50,900 and 51,000 per month," she said.
Banerjee, however, didn't give a breakup of the actual salaries of lawmakers after the hike, including allowances and extra pay as members of the various standing committees.
Banerjee said although the MLAs' allowances are being increased, "no proposal is being made to increase the salary of the chief minister."

"After the salary increase, the salary of the West Bengal Chief Minister will remain unchanged in the new structure," she said.
Following this, West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee said it doesn't set a good precedent that "salaries of MLA got increased, but the salary of the chief minister remains unchanged."

"Everyone's salary is being hiked, but the chief minister did not take a hike. We all know you don't draw your salary; that's your magnanimity. But considering future circumstances, salary correction is needed. Considering the future, let your salary be increased officially. Otherwise, it doesn't look good. I request that your allowance be increased as well," the Speaker requested, which was politely declined by the chief minister.

Several ministers and MLAs praised the chief minister for the salary hike.
"We are grateful to the chief minister for understanding the problems of MLAs and ministers. The salary of a minister or MLA is one of the lowest in the country," senior TMC Minister Manas Bhunia said.
According to TMC ministers, an MLA draws around 81,000, including all allowances and extra pay for attending standing committee meetings and House when it is in session. A minister gets approximately Rs 1.10 lakh, including allowances.
BJP chief whip Manoj Tigga said the BJP legislative party would have been happy had the state government announced a salary hike for state government employees, ASHA and tea garden workers.
Topics : Mamata Banerjee West Bengal

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 9:39 PM IST

