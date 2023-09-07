Confirmation

Rajasthan elections: INDIA bloc shaking Modi, BJP, and RSS, says CM Gehlot

Gehlot calls BJP's Parivartan Yatras a "flop show" while crediting Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for INDIA bloc formation

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 5:24 PM IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asserted on Wednesday that the emergence of the opposition INDIA bloc has rattled Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), its ideological mentor.
 
Speaking at a Kisan Sammelan in Gulabpura, Bhilwara, CM Gehlot, in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, credited Kharge for playing a pivotal role in establishing the INDIA bloc.
 
"Be it Prime Minister Narendra Modi, be it the NDA government, be it the RSS, be it the BJP, everyone's roots have been shaken because of the formation of an alliance named INDIA," Gehlot remarked.
 

"Look at the reaction of the Prime Minister, how is he cursing the Opposition parties. You can imagine why the Prime Minister is in pain if an alliance of the Opposition has been formed. You can understand why this is happening," he added.
 
This came after reports of the Centre allegedly entertaining the idea of officially changing India's name to Bharat. These reports emerged after official invitations to G20 delegates were sent from the "President of Bharat".
 
 
Gehlot highlighted the Congress's previous electoral successes when Sonia Gandhi became party president in 1998, leading to victories in multiple states. Now, he expressed confidence in the Congress's prospects in Rajasthan under Kharge's leadership.
 
Regarding the secrecy surrounding the parliament session, Gehlot criticised the lack of transparency and accused the government of endangering democracy. He pointed out the misuse of government agencies like the Income Tax Department, Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), along with undue pressure on the judiciary.
 
His earlier claims against the judiciary also resulted in outrage amongst the legal fraternity, who conducted strikes and even filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the high court seeking contempt proceedings against the Congress leader.
 
Furthermore, Gehlot referred to the BJP's Parivartan Yatras, labelling them a "flop show" despite prominent party leaders participating in the events.
 
With state assembly elections approaching in Rajasthan later this year, Gehlot affirmed his belief that the Congress government would secure victory once again, emphasising the government's track record of delivering good governance.
 
(With agency inputs)
 
First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 5:24 PM IST

