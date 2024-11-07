Business Standard
Home / Politics / Want to serve Wayanad, just like mother looks after children: Priyanka

Want to serve Wayanad, just like mother looks after children: Priyanka

Priyanka, on the last day of her second leg of bypoll campaign, said that if she was given a chance, she would fight for the people of Wayanad not only in the Parliament, but on every other platform

Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka also reiterated her accusations against the BJP-led Centre, saying that their politics has harmed farmers and small business owners in the country | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Wayanad(Kerala)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is making her electoral debut as the UDF candidate in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, on Thursday said her sentiments about serving the people of the hill constituency are the same as those of a mother towards her children.

Priyanka, on the last day of her second leg of bypoll campaign, said that if she was given a chance, she would fight for the people of Wayanad not only in the Parliament, but on every other platform.

The Congress leader also referred to the love her brother -- Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi -- has for Wayanad and urged the people of the hill constituency to vote for her so that she can help them for the affection and support they have shown to her family.

 

Priyanka also reiterated her accusations against the BJP-led Centre, saying that their politics has harmed farmers and small business owners in the country.

Addressing corner meetings at Akampadam and Pothukallu in Eranad and Nilambur assembly constituencies in Malappuram district, she said even the farmers and small businesses in Wayanad were reeling under debts, despite the huge potential of the hill constituency, due to the lack of support from the government.

The Congress leader claimed that the reason for this was the politics of fear, hatred and divisiveness being played by the BJP and said that politics of this kind was not needed in the country.

She has been consistently raising these issues during the last four days of her five-day long bypoll campaigning in the hill constituency.

More From This Section

Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar condemns ally Sadabhau Khot's remarks onuncle Sharad Pawar

Modi, Narendra Modi

PDP, Peoples' Conference MLAs submit fresh resolution in J-K Assembly

Congress, Congress flag

Waqf row: JPC Chairman meets farmers in Karnataka, Congress lashes out

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

Congress in a steady state of decline; BJP set to win Maharashtra: Scindia

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Mallikarjun Kharge dissolves PCC in Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh

The Wayanad constituency comprises seven Assembly segments: Mananthavady (ST), Sulthan Bathery (ST), and Kalpetta in Wayanad district; Thiruvambady in Kozhikode district; and Eranad, Nilambur, and Wandoor in Malappuram district.

The by-election for the Wayanad seat became necessary after Rahul Gandhi, who won Lok Sabha seats from both Wayanad and Raebareli decided to vacate Wayanad.

The bypoll for the Wayanad seat is set for November 13.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

Spirit of brotherhood, togetherness everywhere: Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

Priyanka slams BJP for 'politicising' landslide disaster in Wayanad

PremiumIn rally after rally, Priyanka has expressed gratitude for the people's loyalty to Rahul, who in the previous Lok Sabha term was disqualified as MP following his conviction in a defamation case. (Photo: PTI)

Is Wayanad a cakewalk for Priyanka, or will she face stiff competition?

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Protecting Constitution is India's primary battle, says Rahul Gandhi

Modi govt aims to stay in power by any means: Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad

Modi govt aims to stay in power by any means: Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad

Topics : Priyanka Gandhi Kerala bypolls

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS elections 2024 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon