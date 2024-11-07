Business Standard
Ajit Pawar condemns ally Sadabhau Khot's remarks onuncle Sharad Pawar

Ajit Pawar condemns ally Sadabhau Khot's remarks onuncle Sharad Pawar

Former state chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan had shown the values on how to behave in political life, how to not cross a limit while speaking about rivals in politics

Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar also said he called Khot over phone and registered his displeasure over the statement Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India Pune
Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has condemned adverse remarks made against his uncle and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar by ruling Mahayuti legislator Sadabhau Khot, and said such comments will not be tolerated.

As the remarks sparked a row ahead of the November 20 state polls, Khot, the founder of Rayat Kranti Sanghatana and an ally of the ruling Mahayuti in the state, in a video message on Thursday expressed his apology and said he takes back his comment if has hurt anyone's sentiments.

During a public rally on Wednesday at Jath in Sangli district, where senior BJP leader and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis was in attendance, Khot made comments on the health condition of senior Pawar, sparking criticism from both factions of the NCP.

 

Objecting to Khot's comments, Ajit Pawar, who broke ranks with Sharad Pawar last year and joined the Eknath Shinde-BJP government, in a post on X on Wednesday said the remarks were condemnable and inappropriate and will not be tolerated.

Speaking to reporters in Pune on Thursday, Ajit Pawar stated, "Whatever he (Khot) said was highly condemnable and connotes 'vinash kale viprit buddhi' (a person thinks adversely when his destruction is around)."  Former state chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan had shown the values on how to behave in political life, how to not cross a limit while speaking about rivals in politics. A similar tradition was later carried forward by other chief ministers, he noted.

"The remarks made by Khot are highly condemnable and I have already condemned it," the deputy CM said.

Ajit Pawar also said he called Khot over phone and registered his displeasure over the statement.

"I told him that nobody liked your remarks about Pawar saheb. I told him that making personal remarks about someone is not our method. I also told him that it must not happen against Pawar saheb or any leader, irrespective of any party," he said.

There are differences of opinion between politicians but while expressing them, a balance should be maintained, Ajit Pawar said.

The NCP leader further said Khot has ensured such things will not be repeated.

Khot, in a video message, said he did not speak purposefully about anyone's physical condition.

"It is colloquial lingo in rural areas and some people misconstrued my remarks, but if someone's sentiments have been hurt, I take back my words and express an apology," he said.

