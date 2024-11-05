Business Standard
Spirit of brotherhood, togetherness everywhere: Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad

Earlier in the day, the Congress candidate emphasised the importance of bolstering agriculture and tourism in Wayanad

The by-election for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency is scheduled for November 13. | File Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 10:15 PM IST

Congress candidate from Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Tuesday praised the people of Wayanad for their "brotherhood" and "togetherness," stating that they have resisted every attempt by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to divide them.

Addressing a public rally today, Priyanka Gandhi said, "You recognise the right kind of politics; you recognise what is true. More than anything, wherever I go in Wayanad, I see a spirit of brotherhood and unity. I see mosques, temples, and churches co-existing peacefully... Hindus, Muslims, and Christians have defied every divisive agenda of the BJP, standing together at a time when our country is being torn apart by divisive politics."

 

She went on to express her sadness after meeting a farming family in Wayanad.

"I met some farmers growing coffee, pepper, bananas, cinnamon, and ginger. It was a lovely family, but I felt sad when I asked them about their hopes for the future. One of them told me, 'I have a debt of eight lakh rupees, but it's alright; next year, I hope to have better production and be able to repay it.' He showed remarkable courage," Priyanka said.

She added, "Farmers pay three hundred rupees insurance for a single banana tree, but if something goes wrong, they receive no compensation. There is so much rain that crops are often destroyed."

Earlier in the day, the Congress candidate emphasised the importance of bolstering agriculture and tourism in Wayanad, noting that these sectors hold significant potential for the region's future.

"I believe our focus should be on food processing, improving farmers' livelihoods, and creating more opportunities in agriculture and tourism. If we strengthen these areas, we can greatly contribute to Wayanad's future. I will carry forward everything Rahul Gandhi has fought for, continuing his efforts to address the issues he has worked tirelessly to resolve."

Wayanad, a Congress stronghold, will see a contest between Priyanka Gandhi of Congress, Navya Haridas of the BJP, and Sathyan Mokeri of the Left in the upcoming bypolls. The election was triggered after Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat, choosing to retain Rae Bareli following his victory in both constituencies in the general elections earlier this year.

The by-election for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency is scheduled for November 13.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 10:15 PM IST

