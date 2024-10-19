Business Standard
Ahead of Assembly polls, EC orders removal of acting Jharkhand DGP

The decision to remove Gupta was taken based on a history of complaints and action taken by the commission against him during previous elections

The charge of the DGP will now be handed over to the senior most DGP-level officer in the cadre.

Press Trust of India Ranchi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 3:47 PM IST

Ahead of the upcoming Jharkhand polls, the Election Commission on Saturday directed the state government to remove Acting Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Gupta from his position with immediate effect due to a "history" of complaints against him in previous elections, sources said.

The Jharkhand Assembly elections will be held in two phases -- November 13 and 20.

The decision to remove Gupta was taken based on a history of complaints and action taken by the commission against him during previous elections, the sources said.

The charge of the DGP will now be handed over to the senior most DGP-level officer in the cadre, they said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 3:47 PM IST

