Where are your anti-collision devices: Adhir slams Centre over AP accident

He further said that the government is busy advertising the Vande Bharat but is overlooking the safety and security of Railways

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Photo: PTI)

At least 13 people died and several were injured when coaches derailed after the Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train hit a Visakhapatnam-Ragada train travelling on the same route in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district on Sunday evening | (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 1:39 PM IST
Congress leader and former Rail Minister, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slammed the Central government on Andhra Pradesh's train accident and alleged that anti-collision devices meant to prevent these kinds of accidents were not used.
As many as 33 trains have been cancelled and six others rescheduled till now after the mishap in which two trains collided in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram leaving 13 persons dead, East Coast Railway officials informed on Monday.
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told ANI "In spite of hue and cry being made by this government and railways ministry across the nation that they are doing something new and innovative, within a span of 5 months only, 2 rail collisions took place in India, one in Balasore and one in Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, one derailment in Buxar, Bihar also took the lives of people. These incidents have debunked the high promises made by the government."
He further said that the government is busy advertising the Vande Bharat but is overlooking the safety and security of Railways.
"They are busy advertising Vande Bharat but they are absolutely overlooking the basic needs of the railway's infrastructure which is safety and security. Where are your anti-collision devices that were meant to prevent this kind of collision? Now the government will offer few lakhs of rupees and shoulder their own responsibility," Adhir Ranjan added.
At least 13 people died and several were injured when coaches derailed after the Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train hit a Visakhapatnam-Ragada train travelling on the same route in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district on Sunday evening.
The Divisional Railway Manager said that 3 coaches were involved in the accident.
"There was a rear collision between the Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train and the Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train. Three coaches were involved in the accident. Rescue operations are underway, Local administration and NDRF were informed for assistance and ambulances. Accident relief trains reached the site," the Divisional Railway Manager said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury central government Andhra Pradesh Train Accident Train Derailment

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 1:39 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon