Congress moving forward with a vision: Chhattisgarh Deputy CM TS Singh Deo

T S Singh Deo

TS Singh Deo while speaking to ANI said "The Congress party is moving forward with a vision in Chhattisgarh. You saw that important announcements were made-

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 12:17 PM IST
Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's statement that if voted to power again, Congress will provide free education from KG to PG, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo said that the party is moving forward with a vision.
At a public rally in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Rahul Gandhi had said that the government would provide free education from KG to post-graduation in government institutions to students if voted again in power.
TS Singh Deo while speaking to ANI said "The Congress party is moving forward with a vision in Chhattisgarh. You saw that important announcements were made-' KG to PG' is a big announcement in which there is provision of free education from school to college in government schools and colleges. For landless families who were getting Rs 7,000 per year, they will get Rs 10,000. Some big announcements were made by Rahul Gandhi."
"We are going to take a major step for you which we call 'KG to PG'. From KG (kindergarten) to PG (post-graduation), free education will be provided in government institutions to students. They will not have to pay a single penny," Rahul Gandhi had said at a public rally in poll-bound Chhattisgarh.
Rahul Gandhi had said that if the Congress comes to power again in the state, the government will waive off farmers' loans again.
"Last elections we made a promise of Rs 2,500 per quintal for paddy and we fulfilled it," he had aid.
He also alleged that the BJP wants to "snatch" the lands of tribal people.
"We call you (tribals) Adivasi while BJP calls you Vanvasis. The word Adivasi implies that the land belongs to you people. Schemes introduced by the Congress-led government benefit people and contrary to this, BJP's moves are to benefit Adani" the former Congress president had said.
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda took a jibe at the Bhupesh Baghel government in Chhattisgarh on Sunday saying that the state has been under 'Grahan' (eclipse) in the last five years and it is time to get it removed.
Ahead of the Chhattisgarh assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address a public gathering in Kanker on November 2 and in Durg on November 4.

Through these rallies, Prime Minister Modi aims to boost the enthusiasm of party workers and appeal to the public to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in forming the government in the state.
The Chhattisgarh Assembly elections are taking place in two phases. In the first phase, voting for 20 out of the 90 seats is scheduled. The second phase of voting will be held on November 17, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on December 3.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Chhattisgarh polls Chhattisgarh government Congress Assembly elections

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 12:17 PM IST

