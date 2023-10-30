close
Ashok Gehlot's son appears before ED in foreign exchange violation case

The federal agency had issued summons to Vaibhav Gehlot to appear before the investigating officer of the case, at its headquarters on A P J Abdul Kalam road

Vaibhav Gehlot

File image of Vaibhav Gehlot | Photo: Facebook

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 11:56 AM IST
Listen to This Article

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi for questioning in a foreign exchange violation case.
The federal agency had issued summons to Vaibhav Gehlot to appear before the investigating officer of the case, at its headquarters on A P J Abdul Kalam road, under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).
The summons are linked to recent ED raids against Rajasthan based hospitality group Triton Hotels & Resorts Pvt. Ltd., Vardha Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. and its directors and promoters Shiv Shankar Sharma, Rattan Kant Sharma and others.
The agency had searched the group and its promoters for three days in August at locations in Jaipur, Udaipur, Mumbai and Delhi.
Rattan Kant Sharma's alleged links with Vaibhav Gehlot are under the scanner of the ED and the agency is expected to question and record his statement under FEMA. He has been a business partner of Vaibhav Gehlot in a car rental company in the past.
The senior Gehlot and the Congress party had called this ED action as politically motivated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ashok Gehlot Rajasthan Assembly rajasthan FEMA cases Enforcement Directorate

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 11:56 AM IST

