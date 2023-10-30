Telangana elections: Cong leader Nagam Janardan Reddy quits Cong, joins BRS

As the Telangana Assembly elections approach closer, key leaders are jumping boats, and the latest name in the list of leaders switching parties is Nagam Janardhan Reddy of the Congress, who has resigned from the Congress, Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said. He is likely to join the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) as he met senior BRS ministers K T Ram Rao and T Harish Rao.

The DC report said that Janardan Reddy was angry about not getting an election ticket from the Congress to contest the Nagarkurnool assembly seat. The Congress declared Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy as its candidate for the seat.

Expressing his disappointment, Janaradan Reddy said that by denying him a ticket, Congress has not only insulted a senior leader but also party workers in the state. KTR and Harish Rao said that they met Janardan Reddy and invited him to the BRS following the instructions from CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR). KTR said that Reddy and KCR have an association that goes back two decades to the time when they both were a part of the Telugu Desam Party.

Rama Rao thanked Janardan Reddy for accepting KCR's invitation to join the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). KTR added that Janardan Reddy and his supporters in the party will receive due recognition and respect in the ranks of the BRS.

Earlier, on October 9, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the five poll-bound states: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana. The elections in Telangana will be held on November 30, and the results will be announced on December 3.