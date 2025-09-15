Bihar voter roll revision may be scrapped if illegal, applies to all: SC

The Supreme Court on Monday said the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar would be struck down if any illegality is found in the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) methodology. The court also clarified that its verdict will have nationwide applicability.
“We are proceeding on the presumption that the ECI is acting in accordance with law. But if constitutional safeguards are compromised, the entire exercise will be invalidated,” a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi observed while fixing October 7 for the final hearing.
“What difference will the final publication of the list make to us if we are satisfied there is some illegality?” Justice Kant remarked during the hearing.
The court also said it could not issue a piecemeal opinion restricted to one state.
“Our judgment in Bihar SIR will be applicable for pan-India SIR. We cannot give a piecemeal opinion,” the bench added.
The judges were hearing a plea seeking recall of the September 8 order that directed the poll panel to accept Aadhaar as the twelfth identity document for the revision. Aadhaar had not featured in the ECI’s initial list of 11 documents accepted as voter identity proof. On September 8, the court had noted that while Aadhaar is not proof of citizenship, the ECI can verify its genuineness when submitted.
Stressing that the process should be “voter-friendly,” the court said individuals excluded from the draft electoral roll ahead of the Assembly elections could file applications for inclusion online, and physical submission was not necessary.
The Supreme Court is hearing pleas challenging the ECI’s June 24 directive on the SIR. The directive requires voters not listed in the 2003 electoral roll to submit documents proving citizenship. Those born after December 2004 must also provide the citizenship documents of both parents, with additional requirements if a parent is a foreign national.
The Association for Democratic Reforms, People’s Union for Civil Liberties, Yogendra Yadav, Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member Mahua Moitra, Rashtriya Janata Dal parliamentarian Manoj Jha, Congress leader K C Venugopal, and former Bihar Assembly member Mujahid Alam are among the petitioners.