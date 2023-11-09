Why call yourself OBC when 'Garib' the only caste in India?: Rahul Gandhi

Launching a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked why the former identifies himself as an Other Backward Class (OBC) when PM considers 'poor' as the only caste in India.

"PM Modi says in every speech, 'I am OBC'. But when I talk about the caste census, they say there is no caste in India. There is only one caste in India: 'Garib'. Modi ji, if 'poor' is the only caste in the country, then why do you call yourself OBC?," Rahul Gandhi said while addressing an election rally in Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur.

He further went on to say that all promises made by PM Modi, whether it be on black money, demonetization, or previously revoked farm laws, were either false or have never been delivered to the people.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi came here and promised you Rs 15 lakh. Did you receive it? He said demonetisation would wipe out black money. Did it happen? He said farmers will benefit from the Farm Bill. Farmers themselves rejected the bill. You know who speaks the truth and who lies," he added.

Rahul Gandhi said that all promises he had made to the people of Chhattisgarh, including loan waiver for farmers, during the previous election had been delivered by the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in the state

"I told you in the last elections that the farm loans would be waived off. Write it down; it will be waived off this time. Last time, we said, "Bijli bill half." This time, the electricity bill for the consumption of up to 200 units will be waived. It means that 40 lakh families in Chhattisgarh will not pay even a penny for electricity. KG to PG--this will be the first state in India where education will be free from KG to PG," he said.

Voting for the first phase of the Chattisgarh Assembly Elections for 20 seats was held on Tuesday.

Voting in the remaining 70 seats in Chhattisgarh will be held on November 17. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.