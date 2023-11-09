Tejasvi Surya meets Shivakumar, requests key infra projects in B'luru South

Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha (BJYM) President, Tejasvi Surya, on Wednesday, met Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar regarding constituency development which includes the construction of a skywalk between the Banashankari metro station and Banashankari BMTC terminal.

Surya requested the Deputy CM to facilitate important works in the constituency like construction of an elevated corridor from JP Nagar to Nayandahalli, the appointment of a full-time MD for BMRCL and KRIDE and underground cabling of the 66 KV Overhead EHT lines in Hosakerehalli.

Providing details on the meeting Surya said on 'X', "Met with the DyCM DK Shivakumar today and discussed important issues relating to Bengaluru city's infrastructure."

"Informed him that important positions of MDs of both K-RIDE and BMRCL (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited) have remained vacant for the last 5-6 months. The absence of full-time MDs as I've constantly been highlighting for a while now has hampered the ease of commute of citizens and inconvenience to commuters and officegoers of Bengaluru South", Surya added.

The BJYM president further urged DK Shivakumar to appoint dynamic full-time officers for these crucial projects for Bengaluru. The Karnataka Deputy CM assured immediate steps on both requests.

In 2019, Surya proposed a skywalk between Banashankari Metro Station and Banashankari BMTC Bus Terminal so as to enable a multimodal transport hub. The design of the skywalk was also decided in 2019 itself.

Surya also requested the Deputy CM to expedite this project and instructed the concerned authorities to immediately act on it so that construction could commence.

Surya taking to 'X' further said, "Phase III of #NammaMetro was approved by the State Government previously. However, a revised DPR is now pending submission to @MoHUA_India for Cabinet approval. Requested for early submission of the same so that the project would get approved and the work could commence forthwith."

Surya also requested Shivakumar to consider building a fly-over over the same route along with the Metro which would effectively expand the carriage capacity of the road.

He also urged the the Deputy CM to consider underground cabling of the 66 kV overhead EHT lines in Hosakerehalli due to problems faced by the residents including children who belong to the low-income groups in the area.

He further instructed authorities to prepare an estimate and also discuss the feasibility of the same.

"We further discussed the State Government's idea of building tunnel roads in Bengaluru. Instead, proposed the idea of exploring mass transit train routes in place of roads as traffic congestion is not addressed by merely building more roads. Mass rapid transportation systems like Metro trains will reduce traffic congestion. Requested the Minister to invest public money on such transportation systems which will benefit a larger population. The DCM promised to consider these requests positively. I will constantly keep following up on the same", Surya said.