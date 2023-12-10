Sensex (0.44%)
BSP chief Mayawati declares nephew Akash as uttaradhikari: Party leader

"Akash (Anand) has been declared the 'uttaradhikari (heir)' by Mayawatiji," Udayveer Singh, the BSP's Shahjahanpur district unit chief, told reporters

Mayawati, BSP, candidate list, madhya pradesh election, MP polls

Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2023 | 1:40 PM IST
Listen to This Article

BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday declared her nephew Akash Anand as her "uttaradhikari (heir)", a party office-bearer said.
"Akash (Anand) has been declared the 'uttaradhikari (heir)' by Mayawatiji," Udayveer Singh, the BSP's Shahjahanpur district unit chief, told reporters.
"He (Anand) has been given the responsibility to strengthen the party organisation all over the country except Uttar Pradesh," Singh added.
The party's official statement, however, did not mention any such decision.
Singh said Mayawati announced the decision during a meeting in the district that was attended by party leaders from across the country.
Singh said, "Unhone (Mayawati) said he (Anand) will be her heir after her.

Topics : Mayawati Bahujan Samaj Party BSP Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand indian politics

First Published: Dec 10 2023 | 1:40 PM IST

