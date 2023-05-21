close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Withdrawal of Rs 2,000 note political decision like demonetisation: Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday alleged that the withdrawal of the Rs 2,000 currency note from circulation was a political decision similar to demonetisation

Press Trust of India Ranchi
Money, Rs 2000, 200 notes, Rupees

2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2023 | 5:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday alleged that the withdrawal of the Rs 2,000 currency note from circulation was a "political decision" similar to demonetisation.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes, stating that the existing notes in circulation can either be deposited in bank accounts or exchanged by September 30.

"This (withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes) was a purely political decision like the 2016 demonetisation to protect their (BJP's) political identity but they stand exposed before the masses. Unfortunately, the life span of the Rs 2,000 currency note was just six to seven years," he said at an event here.

Soren claimed that over 2 lakh small and medium industries were shut down due to demonetisation.

"Every commodity has a life including cameras and mobile phones but unfortunately the life of the Rs 2,000 currency note lasted for only 6-7 years," he said.

The Rs 2,000 denomination banknote was introduced in November 2016, primarily to meet the currency requirement of the economy in an expeditious manner after the withdrawal of the legal tender status of all Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 banknotes in circulation at that time.

Also Read

BJP takes to street to protest against Hemant Soren govt in Jharkhand

Jharkhand Govt to support KISS-like institute for tribals: Hemant Soren

Jharkhand BJP to stage agitation against Soren government on April 11

RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 currency notes: Here's all you need to know

Jharkhand CM Soren questions returning of domicile bill by Guv Ramesh Bais

Whatever happened in Delhi is a wake-up call, can happen anywhere: Mufti

Challenge to fight powers inciting social and communal divide: Pawar

Nitish meets Kejriwal, assures support to AAP govt amid tussle with Centre

'Those who gathered Rs 2,000 notes illegally are crying over withdrawal'

Party in power at Centre concerned about itself, rather than nation: Cong

The RBI on Friday said it has observed that the Rs 2,000 denomination note was not commonly used for transactions and that the stock of banknotes in other denominations continues to be adequate to meet the currency requirement of the public.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hemant Soren Rs 2000 notes Jharkhand

First Published: May 21 2023 | 5:02 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Whatever happened in Delhi is a wake-up call, can happen anywhere: Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti
4 min read

Challenge to fight powers inciting social and communal divide: Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar
2 min read

Nitish meets Kejriwal, assures support to AAP govt amid tussle with Centre

Arvind Kejriwal, Nitish Kumar
4 min read

'Those who gathered Rs 2,000 notes illegally are crying over withdrawal'

Anil Vij
2 min read

Party in power at Centre concerned about itself, rather than nation: Cong

Congress
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Kerala CM releases progress report of LDF government for last 2 years

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Photo: ANI
3 min read

PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

Modi
1 min read

Projects around Rs 16,000 cr completed in 4 years in Gandhinagar: Shah

Amit Shah
3 min read

Priyanka to kickstart Cong's MP poll campaign from Jabalpur on June 12

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
4 min read

Odisha CM may reshuffle his cabinet on Monday, to fill three vacancies

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon