close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Challenge to fight powers inciting social and communal divide: Pawar

Nationalist Congress party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Sunday said the challenge before everyone is to fight powers that are deliberately inciting social and communal divide in the country

Press Trust of India Mumbai
NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2023 | 4:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nationalist Congress party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Sunday said the challenge before everyone is to fight powers that are deliberately inciting social and communal divide in the country.

The results of the recently held Assembly elections in Karnataka show the situation is gradually changing, Pawar said at an event in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district.

If the working class remains strong and united, what was seen in the Karnataka Assembly polls can be replicated elsewhere in the country as well, he said.

In the recent Assembly elections in Karnataka, the Congress returned to power after a gap of five years by defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

'Some powers ruling the country are taking it backwards by inciting tensions on caste and religious lines in society. They are using power not for the welfare of people, but to create divisions among them,' Pawar alleged.

The challenge is to fight against these powers, otherwise the common man will be destroyed, the NCP chief said.

Also Read

High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm

Karnataka elections: JD(S) heading for one of its worst performances

Karnataka elections: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge wins back Gulbarga

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Here is how tally looks like at 11:30 am

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Here is how tally looks like at 12:30 pm

Nitish meets Kejriwal, assures support to AAP govt amid tussle with Centre

'Those who gathered Rs 2,000 notes illegally are crying over withdrawal'

Party in power at Centre concerned about itself, rather than nation: Cong

Siddaramaiah-led govt will work for people in Karnataka, says Sachin Pilot

PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

'Despite Ahmednagar being a progressive district, there were social tensions in Shevgaon recently,' he noted.

The Karnataka Assembly poll results show the situation is gradually changing, Pawar said.

'A government of the common man has taken charge in Karnataka. Of the one lakh people who attended the swearing-in ceremony (of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah) yesterday, 70 per cent were youth belonging to different strata of the society. The new chief minister works to protect interests of the weaker sections while taking everyone along,' he said.

If the working class remains strong and united, what was seen in the Karnataka Assembly elections can be replicated elsewhere in the country as well, Pawar said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sharad Pawar Karnataka elections Congress Karnataka Assembly elections BJP

First Published: May 21 2023 | 4:29 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Tamil Nadu CM leaves for 9-day foreign trip to attract investments

M K Stalin
2 min read

Don't disturb me, says CM Shivakumar on row over full term for Siddaramaiah

DK Shivakumar, Karnataka elections
3 min read

Has to ensure that bill on Delhi services is not passed in RS: Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor, AAP national convenor, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
2 min read

Cong leader Khader files nomination for Karnataka Assembly Speaker post

Congress
1 min read

Siddaramaiah will be CM for 5 yrs: Patil as power tussle in K'taka begins

Siddaramaiah, karnataka assembly polls
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Karnataka political glass ceiling: Why women have limited representation

The Lok Sabha had 14.4 per cent representation of women after the 2019 general elections.
4 min read
Premium

After Karnataka, Congress and BJP to fight again for women votes

Rajkot: People show their identification cards as they wait in a queue to cast their votes during the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, in Rajkot, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo)
4 min read

Covid only affects human body, communal virus affects body politic: Sibal

Kapil Sibal
2 min read

Siddaramaiah will be CM for 5 yrs: Patil as power tussle in K'taka begins

Siddaramaiah, karnataka assembly polls
2 min read

BJP seeks votes in name of cows, visiting gauthans: Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon