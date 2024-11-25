Business Standard
Home / Politics / You hold press conferences and lie: Swati Maliwal slams Kejriwal, Atishi

You hold press conferences and lie: Swati Maliwal slams Kejriwal, Atishi

These strong remarks came after she took a visit to Burari Assembly constituency of Delhi

New Delhi: MP Swati Maliwal speaks to the media on party leader Atishi succeeding Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi CM, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Swati Maliwal posted on X that the roads are bad condition, the streets are filled with stinking water. (PTI Photo)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 12:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

AAP MP Swati Maliwal on Monday lashed out at the party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and accused them of lying in press conferences, saying "you hold a press conferences and lie that you have cleaned the whole of Delhi."

These strong remarks came after she took a visit to Burari assembly constituency of Delhi.

Maliwal posted on X that the roads are bad condition, the streets are filled with stinking water and there are heaps of garbage everywhere in Burari. She stated that the condition of Delhi's Burari is "worse than hell."

"The condition of Delhi's Burari is worse than hell! The people of Burari area had called to see the condition of their area. Lakhs of people from Purvanchal live here. Just look at the condition here once. The roads are in bad condition, the streets are filled with stinking water, there are heaps of garbage everywhere. People's lives have become extremely difficult. @ArvindKejriwal @AtishiAAP, on which day will you come here? You hold a press conference and lie that you have cleaned the whole of Delhi. When will this situation improve?" she posted on X.

 

Notably, the assembly elections in Delhi are approaching and is expected to be held in early 2025.

Earlier on Sunday, Leader of the opposition in the Delhi assembly and BJP leader Vijender Gupta launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), alleging the party has not fulfilled the promises it made.

More From This Section

Kalyan Banerjee

TMC MP urges Congress to set aside ego, backs Mamata as INDIA bloc leader

Parliament, New Parliament

Rajya Sabha adjourns briefly as Congress raises Adani bribery issue

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Hindu-Muslim rift not in state, country's interest: Rahul on Sambhal clash

INDIA bloc, opposition MPs, oppn

INDIA bloc meets to discuss unified strategy for Parliament winter session

Modi, Narendra Modi

Those rejected by people trying to control Parliament: PM Modi slams Oppn

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Vijender Gupta noted that AAP legislators have failed to deliver their duties.

"... AAP has failed at governing Delhi and has not fulfilled the promises it made to the people. The mismanagement in Delhi and the irregularities in governance prove that AAP legislators have failed in their duties; that's why Arvind Kejriwal ji is changing them, Delhi Assembly LoP Vijender Gupta said.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had already released its first list of 11 candidates for the assembly elections in Delhi.

The party named candidates for constituencies including Chhatarpur, Kiradi, Vishwas Nagar, Rohtash Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Badarpur, Seelampur, Seemapuri, Ghonda, Karawal Nagar and Matiala seats.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats. The BJP managed to win only eight seats.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Swati Maliwal, Swati, Maliwal

Swati Maliwal case: Bhibhav moves court against chargesheet cognisance

MP Swati Maliwal

Swati Maliwal case: Court seeks Bibhav Kumar's reply to Delhi police

Swati Maliwal, Swati, Maliwal

Swati Maliwal blasts Kejriwal for AAP's dismal performance in Haryana polls

MP Swati Maliwal

Swati Maliwal criticises 'dummy CM' Atishi; AAP demands her resignation

Bibhav Kumar, Bibhav

Swati Maliwal assault case: Court issues release order for Bibhav Kumar

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Swati Maliwal AAP government AAP Aam Aadmi Party

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon