PM Modi to visit Maharashtra today to felicitate new 1.1 mn Lakhpati Didis

PM Modi to visit Maharashtra today to felicitate new 1.1 mn Lakhpati Didis

The government has set a target to make three crore 'Lakhpati Didis

Modi, Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jalgaon in Maharashtra today to felicitate 1.1 million new 'Lakhpati Didis'. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2024 | 8:54 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jalgaon in Maharashtra on Sunday to felicitate 1.1 million new 'Lakhpati Didis' who achieved the mark during the third term of his government.
An official statement on Saturday said Modi would also release a revolving fund of Rs 2,500 crore that would benefit about 48 lakh members of 4.3 lakh self-help groups (SHGs).
He will disburse bank loans of Rs 5,000 crore, which will benefit 2.58 miliion members of 2.35 lakh SHGs, it added.
Since the inception of the scheme for making 'Lakhpati Didis' a woman member of a self-help group earning Rs 1 lakh annually one crore women have already joined the rank.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Maharashtra BJP

First Published: Aug 25 2024 | 8:54 AM IST

