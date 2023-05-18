close

YS Sharmila booked for remarks against KCR in TSPSC paper leak case

Police booked a case against Sharmila under IPC sections 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to breach peace)

IANS Hyderabad
YS Sharmila

YS Sharmila

2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 1:26 PM IST
Hyderabad police have registered a case against YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) leader Y.S. Sharmila for her remarks against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) paper leak case.

The case against Sharmila was registered at the Banjara Hills police station on a complaint by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader, Narendra Yadav.

He stated in his complaint that Sharmila at her press conference and also through social media blamed the Chief Minister and BRS for the leakage of question papers of exams conducted by TSPSC.

Police booked a case against Sharmila under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).

The complainant stated that Sharmila dubbed BRS as 'Bandicoot Rashtra Samithi'.

The YSRTP leader had also released an affidavit on behalf of KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularyly know, "owning failure of the government", apologising to candidates and assuring them that rescheduled TSPSC examinations will be conducted in a foolproof manner.

Sharmila, who is the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, had demanded KCR to sign the affidavit.

She has been blaming the BRS government for leakage of question papers of various exams, which came to light last month and resulted in cancellations of at least four exams including Group I Prelims.

Two employees of TSPSC had allegedly stolen question papers from a computer in a confidential section and sold it to candidates appearing in the exam.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Telangana KCR Question paper leak

First Published: May 18 2023 | 1:26 PM IST

